Moon Olympic Peninsula

Flexible, strategic itineraries from a weekend in Olympic National Park to a week-long adventure on the peninsula

Must-sees and unique experiences: Hike through wild elk habitats, dig for clams in the wet coastal sand, and soak your tired muscles in the remote Olympic Hot Springs. Kayak beneath snow-topped mountain peaks, fish the abundant rivers, and indulge in local delicacies like Dungeness crab. Wander through the intoxicating Hoh Rain Forest, hike the many trails of Olympic National Park, camp beneath starry skies, or relax with a glass of local Washington wine

Local insight from Washington-born journalist Jeff Burlingame on when to go, where to stay, and what to bring

Practical advice on how to get around the Olympic Peninsula, plus how to get there from nearby cities like Seattle and Tacoma

Full-color photos and detailed, easy-to-use maps throughout

Thorough information, including background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture





Staying in the great outdoors? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Camping, Moon Oregon Camping, or Moon Washington Camping. Exploring more of the Pacific Northwest? Try Moon Oregon, Moon Washington, or Moon Seattle.