The Beer Lover’s Card Deck
The Beer Lover’s Card Deck

50 Cards for Selecting, Tasting, and Pairing

by Jeff Alworth

Cards
Cards

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

50 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523523054

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Beer

Description

What every beer lover needs!

Whether you're new to the burgeoning world of craft beer or an old hand who just wants to learn a little more, here are 50 full-color cards jam-packed with expertise, insider tips, and detailed flavor profiles of dozens of beer styles. Discover barley wines, bitters, and ales of the Rhine. The world of classic lagers. And pale ales, like porters and stouts. Plus the basics of expertly pairing beer with food. Because life's too short and too full of good beer to waste your time on beers that don't excite you.
 

What's Inside

