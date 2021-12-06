Second Chance at Blue Cedar Falls

Mercilessly bullied in high school, May Wu took her first ticket out of town and never looked back. Her job as a travel writer keeps her on the move, and that's how she likes it. Right until her editor assigns her a story in the last place she ever wanted to go: home. Even worse? The first person she runs into is her ex.



After the death of his father, Han Leung took over his family's restaurant. It’s a far cry from his dream of opening his own place, but duty comes first. His own desires always come last. Until May shows up again and makes those desires impossible to ignore. She was his first love, and he’s never really gotten over her. Back in school, they couldn't find a way to let her have her wings while he kept his feet on the ground. But it turns out love is even stronger the second time around…