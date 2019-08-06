Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge
The Left's Plot to Remake America
Picking up where her #1 New York Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, left off, Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox’s Justice with Judge Jeanine exposes the latest chapter in the unfolding liberal attack on our most basic values.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Fantastic. Go get it!"—President Donald Trump, on Liars, Leakers, and Liberals