Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge

The Left's Plot to Remake America

by

Picking up where her #1 New York Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, left off, Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox’s Justice with Judge Jeanine exposes the latest chapter in the unfolding liberal attack on our most basic values.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Ideologies / Conservatism & Liberalism

On Sale: March 31st 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781546085195

"Fantastic. Go get it!"
President Donald Trump, on Liars, Leakers, and Liberals
