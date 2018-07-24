PRE-ORDER NOW - AVAILABLE MARCH 26, 2019

Meet The Author: Jean Chatzky

Jean Chatzky is an award-winning financial journalist, author, and motivational speaker. She is the Today show’s financial expert and has appeared on Oprah, Live with Regis and Kelly, and The View, among others. She is the financial ambassador and columnist for AARP the Magazine and hosts the successful HerMoney podcast. She is the author of AgeProof, and blogs at jeanchatzky.com.

Women with Money
Women with Money

The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve

by Jean Chatzky

Read by Jean Chatzky

Get paid what you’re worth, build secure relationships, and make your money last with this valuable guide from a Today show financial editor and bestselling author.

Ask successful women what they want from their money and they’ll tell you: independence, security, choices, a better world, and–oh yes–way less stress, not just for themselves but for their kids, partners, parents, and friends. Through a series of HerMoney Happy Hour discussions (when money is the topic, wine helps) and one-on-one conversations, Jean Chatzky gets women to open up about the one topic we still never talk about. Then she flips the script and charts a pathway to this joyful, purpose-filled life that today’s women not only want but also, finally, have the resources to afford.

Through Chatzky’s candid three-part plan–formed through detailed reporting with the world’s top economists, psychiatrists, behaviorists, financial planners, and attorneys, as well as her own two decades of experience in the field–readers will learn to:

1. Explore their relationships with money,
2. Take control of their money, and
3. Use their money to create the life they want.

Women With Money shows readers how to wrap their hands around tactical solutions to get paid what they deserve, become inspired to start businesses, invest for tomorrow, make their money last, and then use that money to foster secure relationships, raise independent and confident children, send those kids to college, care for their aging parents, leave a legacy, and–best of all–bring them joy!