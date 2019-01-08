Tired of all the “shoulds” that guide your life? Want to create a life full of meaning? Work on your own terms? See the world a little differently? Then it’s time to Own Your Weird.

Creative entrepreneur Jason Zook certainly walks the walk of “owning his weird.” He’s had some crazy yet successful schemes — he’s made over a million dollars by having more than 1,600 companies pay him to wear their t-shirt (a project called I WearYour Shirt). Later he auctioned off his last name twice, for $50K each time. He then self-published his first book Creativity for Sale by nabbing sponsors and generating $75K in revenue. Now Own Your Weird is targeted to other potential “out of the box” thinkers who dream not only of doing work on their own terms, but also creating a meaningful life.

Consider Jason your spirit guide, offering strategies for honing in on what makes you weird, recognizing when feedback is just another form of procrastination, and how to stop with social media already. There’s a specific set of strategies and exercises that can help you prioritize your life over your business, by identifying your MMM (Minimum Monthly Magic) number. He also offers examples from his own life (how he got out of $124K worth of debt, escaped the pressure to have a big wedding, and has thrived on social media by primarily ignoring it).

Own Your Weird is the permission slip you need to take that big risk. To finally chase down that big idea. And to let go of “supposed to” thoughts. See how life opens up when you break out of the blueprint.