Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

What’s Killing America
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

What’s Killing America

Inside the Radical Left's Tragic Destruction of Our Cities

by Jason Rantz

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover Trade Paperback

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 31, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668632369

Genre

Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

Description

The definitive, on-the-ground account of how America’s biggest cities are being destroyed by progressive policies and Woke Democrats.
 
Jason Rantz, the Seattle radio host and frequent Fox News guest, is not afraid to go directly to the action. He’s grown a national following by covering the consequences of destructive leftist policies wherever they occur. He was right there for the chaos in his hometown of Seattle when liberal anarchists declared an autonomous, police-free “CHOP Zone.” He infiltrates the Antifa marches and knows firsthand how those radicals operate.
 
Employing on-the-ground reporting and fact-based analysis, Rantz recounts these fascinating experiences with a narrative reporter's eye for detail to tell the true story of what’s happening in America’s cities. He also zooms out to conduct a detailed, data-driven study of how these liberal policies result in chaos, misery, and (too often) bloodshed.
 
These destructive policies may make progressives feel virtuous, but they are killing America, and they must end. Rantz exposes who and what’s behind them — and how we stop these policies from spreading across the United States before it’s too late.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less