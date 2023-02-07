What’s Killing America

The definitive, on-the-ground account of how America’s biggest cities are being destroyed by progressive policies and Woke Democrats.



Jason Rantz, the Seattle radio host and frequent Fox News guest, is not afraid to go directly to the action. He’s grown a national following by covering the consequences of destructive leftist policies wherever they occur. He was right there for the chaos in his hometown of Seattle when liberal anarchists declared an autonomous, police-free “CHOP Zone.” He infiltrates the Antifa marches and knows firsthand how those radicals operate.



Employing on-the-ground reporting and fact-based analysis, Rantz recounts these fascinating experiences with a narrative reporter's eye for detail to tell the true story of what’s happening in America’s cities. He also zooms out to conduct a detailed, data-driven study of how these liberal policies result in chaos, misery, and (too often) bloodshed.



These destructive policies may make progressives feel virtuous, but they are killing America, and they must end. Rantz exposes who and what’s behind them — and how we stop these policies from spreading across the United States before it’s too late.