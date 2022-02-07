I Wouldn't Do That If I Were Me

Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author of Little Victories takes a humorous and insightful look at life in the face of a seemingly overwhelming series of ongoing societal change and phenomena that we never anticipated, exploring the effects on parenthood, marriage, friendship, work, play, and all aspects of the strange lives we find ourselves living.



Like the rest of us, Jason Gay never anticipated where we've found ourselves. Challenged by the pandemic, frightened by political and societal divisiveness, awash in a digital world that dramatically changes how we think and interact, and all wondering what kind of calamity could possibly happen next. With a series of topical and interconnected personal pieces, Gay does his best to have some fun with all of it, looking for the optimism and joy in the face of the mountain of discouragement. From taking on his children's schooling to how texting has changed his relationship with his wife to allowing his mom to kidnap his family's cat to reckoning with the impending death of a close friend—Gay runs the gamut of our collective social lives, and he approaches it all with humility, grace, and more than a few laughs.