From majestic mountaintops to lush forests and untouched wilderness, take in the best of the Smokies with Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip

Unique and adventure-packed ideas ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip The Best Hikes in the Great Smokies: Detailed hike descriptions with mileage and elevation gains, individual trail maps, and backpacking options

Detailed hike descriptions with mileage and elevation gains, individual trail maps, and backpacking options Experience the Outdoors: Cruise along Newfound Gap Road for epic views and scenic overlooks, try your hand at fly-fishing, and enjoy the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars. Trek a segment of the Appalachian Trail, catch a glimpse of the buzzing fireflies, and sample a little local moonshine. Visit remnants of the region’s historic settlements, spot local wildlife like black bears and elk, or stop for a craft beer in trendy Asheville

Cruise along Newfound Gap Road for epic views and scenic overlooks, try your hand at fly-fishing, and enjoy the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars. Trek a segment of the Appalachian Trail, catch a glimpse of the buzzing fireflies, and sample a little local moonshine. Visit remnants of the region’s historic settlements, spot local wildlife like black bears and elk, or stop for a craft beer in trendy Asheville How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours

Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours Where to Stay: Campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park

Campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

When to go, what to pack, safety information, and with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout Expertise and Know-How: Explore the park with nature lover and Smoky Mountains expert Jason Frye

Find your adventure in Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Moon.





Hitting more of North America’s national parks? Check out Moon USA National Parks. Road-tripping? Try Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail or Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip.