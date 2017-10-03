Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip
Including Shenandoah & Great Smoky Mountains National Parks
Hit the Road with Moon Travel Guides!Read More
Drive America’s most scenic highway, from the green valleys of Shenandoah National Park to the Great Smoky Mountains, with Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:
- Maps and Driving Tools: 29 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more, you can listen to live bluegrass, find the best barbecue around, or sip a glass of local moonshine. Drive past fields brimming with fireflies, spot wildlife like elk and bear, or hike a leg of the storied Appalachian Trail. Visit small mountain towns, get to know vibrant Asheville, or extend your route to explore the museums in Washington D.C.
- Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route or follow strategic itineraries for spending time in Washington DC, Waynesboro, Roanoke, Asheville, Cherokee, Knoxville, and more
- Local Insight: North Carolinian and mountaineer Jason Frye shares his love of the Great Smoky Mountains
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
