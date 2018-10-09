Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains

Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains

by

Whether you’re hopping between microbreweries or hiking the Appalachian Trail, get to know this charming Southern hub with Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a weekend in Asheville to five days in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, designed for outdoor adventurers, foodies, history buffs, and more
  • The best local flavor: Indulge in award-winning cuisine on a food tour, discover the microbreweries that earned Asheville the title of “Beer City USA,” and catch a live show from a local band. Admire the art deco architecture downtown, gallery-hop in repurposed warehouses, or check out an indie bookstore
  • Unique outdoor experiences: Hike through the mountains and meadows along the Appalachian Trail, take a dip in the hot springs dotting the hillsides, or break out the binoculars for some top-notch wildlife-watching. Set up camp in the Pisgah National Forest, peep the changing leaves in autumn, or go rafting, kayaking, or canoeing on the French Broad River
  • Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from North Carolina local Jason Frye
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the culture and history, wildlife, and geography
  • Helpful tips for hikers and campers, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
Find your adventure with Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains.

Exploring more of the South? Try Moon Carolinas & Georgia. Looking for more Southern city charm? Try Moon Charleston & Savannah.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / South Atlantic (dc, De, Fl, Ga, Md, Nc, Sc, Va, Wv)

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781640492059

What's Inside

