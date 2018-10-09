Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains
Whether you’re hopping between microbreweries or hiking the Appalachian Trail, get to know this charming Southern hub with Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a weekend in Asheville to five days in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, designed for outdoor adventurers, foodies, history buffs, and more
- The best local flavor: Indulge in award-winning cuisine on a food tour, discover the microbreweries that earned Asheville the title of “Beer City USA,” and catch a live show from a local band. Admire the art deco architecture downtown, gallery-hop in repurposed warehouses, or check out an indie bookstore
- Unique outdoor experiences: Hike through the mountains and meadows along the Appalachian Trail, take a dip in the hot springs dotting the hillsides, or break out the binoculars for some top-notch wildlife-watching. Set up camp in the Pisgah National Forest, peep the changing leaves in autumn, or go rafting, kayaking, or canoeing on the French Broad River
- Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from North Carolina local Jason Frye
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the culture and history, wildlife, and geography
- Helpful tips for hikers and campers, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
Find your adventure with Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains.
Exploring more of the South? Try Moon Carolinas & Georgia. Looking for more Southern city charm? Try Moon Charleston & Savannah.
