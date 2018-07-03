From sandy beaches and amusement parks to wild natural beauty, see what keeps visitors coming back to the Sunshine State with Moon South Florida & the Keys Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:

Maps and Driving Tools: More than 50 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout

More than 50 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and throughout Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best beaches, views, and more, you can explore the lush wetlands of the Everglades, relax on the beautiful beaches of the Keys, let your imagination run wild at Disney World, or soak up the electric vibe of Miami

With lists of the best beaches, views, and more, you can explore the lush wetlands of the Everglades, relax on the beautiful beaches of the Keys, let your imagination run wild at Disney World, or soak up the electric vibe of Miami Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week road trip or follow strategic routes designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more, as well as suggestions for spending time in Miami, the Everglades, the Keys, the Atlantic Coast, Orlando, Daytona, the Space Coast, Walt Disney World, Sarasota, and Naples

Drive the entire two-week road trip or follow strategic routes designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more, as well as suggestions for spending time in Miami, the Everglades, the Keys, the Atlantic Coast, Orlando, Daytona, the Space Coast, Walt Disney World, Sarasota, and Naples Local Expertise: Florida native Jason Ferguson takes you on a tour of his beloved home state

Florida native Jason Ferguson takes you on a tour of his beloved home state Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids

With Moon South Florida & the Keys Road Trip‘s practical tips, flexible itineraries, and local know-how, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.

Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip! Doing more than driving through? Check out Moon Sarasota & Naples or Moon Florida.