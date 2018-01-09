Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Sarasota & Naples
With Sanibel Island & the Everglades
Explore the soft white beaches, wild Everglades, and sun-soaked cities of Florida’s Paradise Coast with Moon Sarasota & Naples. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible, strategic itineraries from a weekend getaway in Sarasota to a full week exploring Florida’s west coast
- Honest advice for beach-goers, families, water sports enthusiasts, and more
- The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing
- The top sights and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches or head inland to explore palmetto prairies and swampy forests. Indulge at upscale restaurants in Naples, browse fine art galleries, or check out a local swamp buggy race. Work up an appetite by paddling the Great Calusa Blueway, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean
- Expert advice from Florida native Jason Ferguson on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around by car, bus, or boat
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Handy tips for international visitors, seniors, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
- Background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, and culture
- Full coverage of Sarasota, Charlotte Harbor, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Captiva, the Barrier Islands, Naples, and the Everglades
With Moon Sarasota & Naples’ practical advice and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.
For more of the Sunshine State, try Moon Florida or Moon Tampa & St. Petersburg.
Special ebook features:
- Easily navigate listings with quick searches, plus website links and zoom-in maps and images
- Personalize your guide by adding notes and bookmarks
