Explore the soft white beaches, wild Everglades, and sun-soaked cities of Florida’s Paradise Coast with Moon Sarasota & Naples. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible, strategic itineraries from a weekend getaway in Sarasota to a full week exploring Florida’s west coast

like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing The top sights and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches or head inland to explore palmetto prairies and swampy forests. Indulge at upscale restaurants in Naples, browse fine art galleries, or check out a local swamp buggy race. Work up an appetite by paddling the Great Calusa Blueway, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean

Handy tips for international visitors, seniors, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities

With Moon Sarasota & Naples’ practical advice and local know-how, you can plan your trip your way.





