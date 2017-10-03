Moon Florida
Moon Florida

by Jason Ferguson

From Pensacola and the Panhandle, to Miami beaches and mingling with Mickey, Moon Florida reveals the best of the Sunshine State. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries, from the two-week best of Florida to a quick Gulf Coast getaway, designed for history buffs, outdoor adventurers, beach bums, and more
  • Highlights and unique experiences: Relax on miles of white-sand beaches and watch the sunrise over the sparkling Atlantic, or indulge in hours of roller-coaster fun at Orlando’s famous theme parks. Make your way through “Alligator Alley,” or go canoeing through the lush Everglades. Snorkel in freshwater springs or take a surfing lesson from a pro wave-catcher. Live it up in Miami’s stylish South Beach, wander the free-wheeling and colorful Key West, or go dancing in Little Havana
  • Local insight from born-and-raised Floridian Jason Ferguson on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Focused coverage of Miami, South Florida, the Florida Keys, the South Gulf Coast, the Tampa Bay Area, Disney World and Orlando, Central Florida, the North Atlantic Coast, and Northern Florida and the Panhandle
  • Practical information including background on Florida’s landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
With Moon Florida’s local insight and expert advice on the best things to do and see, you can plan your trip your way.

Exploring more of the South? Check out Moon Georgia, Moon Coastal Carolinas, or Moon Tennessee.

