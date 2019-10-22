Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve, Raised by Wolves
On the first day of school, a wild little boy learns how to fit in–and how to stand out! Just right for fans of Peter Brown’s Mr. Tiger Goes Wild.Read More
“Be yourself!” Steve’s mom tells him on the first day of school, and he knows just what to do. After all, wolves are great at HOWLING in class, SHREDDING homework, and POUNCING on new friends!
Steve’s classmates are not happy. Why can’t he behave like everyone else? But when the classroom pet goes missing, it’s up to Steve to save the day–by showing everyone what wolves do best.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
