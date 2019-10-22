Pirate, Viking & Scientist

In this funny story that’s perfect for fans of Ada Twist, Scientist, a determined little boy won’t rest until he proves his theory that you really can have more than one best friend!





Pirate is friends with Scientist.

Scientist is friends with Viking.

Pirate and Viking are NOT friends.

What can Scientist do?





Use his brain, of course–and the scientific method! He forms a hypothesis, conducts an experiment, observes his results, and tests his subjects again and again until he discovers the perfect formula for friendship.





Includes a bonus list of scientific terms and definitions, just right for young readers.