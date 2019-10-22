Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pirate, Viking & Scientist

Pirate, Viking & Scientist

by

Read by

In this funny story that’s perfect for fans of Ada Twist, Scientist, a determined little boy won’t rest until he proves his theory that you really can have more than one best friend!

Pirate is friends with Scientist.
Scientist is friends with Viking.
Pirate and Viking are NOT friends.
What can Scientist do?

Use his brain, of course–and the scientific method! He forms a hypothesis, conducts an experiment, observes his results, and tests his subjects again and again until he discovers the perfect formula for friendship.

Includes a bonus list of scientific terms and definitions, just right for young readers.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $1.98 / $3.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549129957

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews