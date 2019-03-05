Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Look Like a Thing and I Love You
How Artificial Intelligence Works and Why It's Making the World a Weirder Place
AI is everywhere. It powers the autocorrect function of your iPhone, helps Google Translate understand the complexity of language, and interprets your behavior to decide which of your friends’ Facebook posts you most want to see. In the coming years, it’ll perform medical diagnoses and drive your car–and maybe even help our authors write the first lines of their novels. But how does it actually work?Read More
Janelle Shane, a scientist and engineer, is also the go-to contributor about computer science for the New York Times, Slate, and the New Yorker. Through her hilarious experiments, real-world examples, and illuminating cartoons, she explains how AI understands our world, and what it gets wrong. More than just a working knowledge of AI, she hands readers the tools to be skeptical about claims of a smarter future.
A comprehensive study of the cutting-edge technology that will soon power our world, YOU LOOK LIKE A THING AND I LOVE YOU is an accessible, hilarious exploration of the future of technology and society. It’s ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY meets THING EXPLAINER: An approachable guide to a fascinating scientific topic, presented with clarity, levity, and brevity by an expert in the field with a powerful and growing platform.
"If you're terrified that artificial intelligence is going to take over the world, you clearly haven't asked a computer to write pick-up lines, name pets, or do anything else social or creative. Janelle Shane has, and she's the perfect tour guide to explain what machine learning can and can't do--and why it's already affecting your life. I can't think of a better way to learn about artificial intelligence, and I've never had so much fun along the way."—Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of Originals
"An accessible primer... illustrated with charming cartoons, oddball case studies (self-driving cars in Australia were confused by kangaroos), and wry observations about the often-hilarious failures of artificial intelligence to comprehend human contexts."—Publishers Weekly