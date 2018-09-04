Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This love story is raw, brilliant, and gives women hope in the impossible. Nothing is more precious than that. Well done, McGuire."―Audrey Carlan, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Jamie McGuire is masterful at emotional romance! From Here to You is both heartbreaking and hopeful, raw and sexy!"
― Lauren Blakely, #1 New York Times bestselling author
From Here to You
Discover a new series from the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Beautiful Disaster: a “heartbreaking and hopeful, raw and sexy” story about one woman’s struggle to start over and the man determined to protect her at all costs. (Lauren Blakely, author of Part-Time Lover).
As Darby Dixon sits in a tiny Texas church on her wedding day holding a positive pregnancy test, she realizes that marrying her abusive fiancé would be the worst decision of her life. She’s never been very good at standing up for herself, but she won’t let anyone hurt her baby. With very little cash and a ton of courage, she flees to the small town of Colorado Springs to take a new name and make a fresh start.
Scott “Trex” Trexler knows Darby is the woman he’s been waiting for his whole life. She’s sweet and strong and so very brave. As a Marine, he worked in some of the most treacherous places on earth, but nothing scares him more than a future without Darby in it. He knows she’s been burned before, but he’s determined to prove he’s worth the risk. And when her ex starts making threats, he’ll do anything it takes to protect her and her unborn child.
“Jamie McGuire writes with no holds barred … real and addictive.” –USA Today
“Heartfelt emotions, serious social concerns and exceptional character development result in a touching modern romance with inspirational overtones; a sure winner.” –Library Journal
What readers are saying about From Here to You…
“Addicting!”
“I just totally cheated on Travis Maddox!”
“The best book Jamie has written!”
“Sexy, sweet, heartfelt, steamy, emotional, and suspenseful.”