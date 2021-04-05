I Must Confess

Having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio.

How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with your own life story.

with your own life story. Who was there for her when she needed them and who wasn’t.

How she handles her crippling stage fright.

Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life.

And of course, why her family is just like any other family.

will reveal the details behind Jamie Lynn’s highest and lowest moments. She will share never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable, like:The world met Jamie Lynn as a child star, when it was her job to perform, both on set and for the press. She spent years escaping into different characters—onand even in the role of Britney’s kid sister. Pretending to be other people was easy, but when she decided to start a music career in Nashville, she realized she could no longer hide behind the characters she played. Soon, the real Jamie Lynn started to take center stage – a raw, blemished, and imperfect woman, standing in her own power. Just Jamie Lynn- wife, momma, sister, daughter, actress and musician doing the best she can to show up for herself and teaching her daughters to have the courage to love every part of themselves too.Jamie Lynn, at her core, is down to Earth. She wants to use her experiences in what she calls “the family business” to help young women everywhere see the unique power and strength that comes from believing in themselves, taking risks, learning from their relationships, and embracing a not-always-so-perfect journey.