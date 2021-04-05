I Must Confess

In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.
Southern Roots will reveal the details behind Jamie Lynn’s highest and lowest moments. She will share never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable, like:
Jamie Lynn, at her core, is down to Earth. She wants to use her experiences in what she calls “the family business” to help young women everywhere see the unique power and strength that comes from believing in themselves, taking risks, learning from their relationships, and embracing a not-always-so-perfect journey.
- Having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio.
- How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with your own life story.
- Who was there for her when she needed them and who wasn’t.
- How she handles her crippling stage fright.
- Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life.
- And of course, why her family is just like any other family.
