Road Trip USA

Cross-Country Adventures on America's Two-Lane Highways

Criss-cross the country on America’s two-lane highways with the 25th anniversary edition of the ultimate guide to the classic road trip. Inside Road Trip USA you’ll find:
  • 11 routes through the heart of America, color-coded and extensively cross-referenced to allow for hundreds of possible itineraries
  • Mile-by-mile highlights celebrating the best of Americana, including roadside curiosities, parks, diners, and the local history and personality that makes each small town and big city unique
  • Over 125 driving maps covering more than 35,000 miles of two-lane American blacktop
  • Full-color photos and illustrations of America both then and now
  • Expert advice from road-warrior Jamie Jensen, who sped along nearly 400,000 miles of highway in search of the perfect stretches of pavement
  • Insight into the great American road trip, as well as resources, history, and fun facts along the way
Hit the road, roll down the windows, and discover the soul of the country with Road Trip USA.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Price: $29.99 / $37.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 916

ISBN-13: 9781640494473

Reader Reviews

Road Trip USA