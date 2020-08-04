Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Road Trip USA
Cross-Country Adventures on America's Two-Lane Highways
Criss-cross the country on America’s two-lane highways with the 25th anniversary edition of the ultimate guide to the classic road trip. Inside Road Trip USA you’ll find:Read More
- 11 routes through the heart of America, color-coded and extensively cross-referenced to allow for hundreds of possible itineraries
- Mile-by-mile highlights celebrating the best of Americana, including roadside curiosities, parks, diners, and the local history and personality that makes each small town and big city unique
- Over 125 driving maps covering more than 35,000 miles of two-lane American blacktop
- Full-color photos and illustrations of America both then and now
- Expert advice from road-warrior Jamie Jensen, who sped along nearly 400,000 miles of highway in search of the perfect stretches of pavement
- Insight into the great American road trip, as well as resources, history, and fun facts along the way
