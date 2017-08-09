Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Road Trip USA Route 66
Explore the historic “Main Street of America,” from cosmopolitan Chicago and quirky St. Louis, through the deserts of New Mexico, to sunny Los Angeles.
Want more road trips? Criss-cross the country on two-lane highways with the 11 routes in Road Trip USA.
- Excerpted from Road Trip USA
- Mile-by-mile highlights celebrating the best of Route 66, including The Grand Canyon, Cadillac Ranch, Tinkertown, and London Bridge, as well as the parks, diners, and kitschy favorites along the way
- Driving maps covering the entire historic route
- Vintage snapshots, full-color photos, and beautiful illustrations of Route 66 both then and now in a slim, portable guide
- Local history that reveals the unique personalities of small towns and big cities along the route, plus roadside curiosities and worthwhile detours
- Expert advice from road-warrior Jamie Jensen, who has zoomed along nearly 400,000 miles of highway in search of the perfect stretches of pavement
