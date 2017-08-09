Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Road Trip USA Pacific Coast Highway
The Road Awaits!Read More
From the evergreen giants of the Pacific Northwest to the beaches and brews of San Diego, Road Trip USA: Pacific Coast Highway reveals the best of the PCH.
Want more road trips? Criss-cross the country on two-lane highways with the 11 routes in Road Trip USA.
From the evergreen giants of the Pacific Northwest to the beaches and brews of San Diego, Road Trip USA: Pacific Coast Highway reveals the best of the PCH.
- Excerpted from Road Trip USA
- Mile-by-mile highlights so you can make the most of this winding highway through Olympic National Park, Cape Perpetua, Avenue of the Giants, Hearst Castle, and more
- Driving maps covering 1,500 miles of classic American blacktop, from Oregon’s ancient forests down the coast to California’s sunny beaches
- Vintage snapshots, full-color photos, and beautiful illustrations of the West Coast both then and now in a slim, portable guide
- Local history that reveals the unique personalities of small towns and big cities along the route, plus roadside curiosities and worthwhile detours
- Expert advice from road-warrior Jamie Jensen, who has zoomed along nearly 400,000 miles of highway in search of the perfect stretches of pavement
Want more road trips? Criss-cross the country on two-lane highways with the 11 routes in Road Trip USA.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use