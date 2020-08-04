Road Trip USA (25th Anniversary Edition)
Road Trip USA (25th Anniversary Edition)

Cross-Country Adventures on America's Two-Lane Highways

by Jamie Jensen

Moon Travel logo

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640494480

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 8th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / General

PAGE COUNT: 916

Criss-cross the country on America's two-lane highways with the 25th anniversary edition of the ultimate guide to the classic road trip. InsideRoad Trip USA you'll find:
  • 11 routes through the heart of America, color-coded and extensively cross-referenced to allow for hundreds of possible itineraries
  • Mile-by-mile highlights celebrating the best of Americana, including roadside curiosities, parks, diners, and the local history and personality that makes each small town and big city unique
  • Over 125 streamlined maps covering more than 35,000 miles of two-lane American blacktop
  • Full-color photos and illustrations of America both then and now
  • Expert advice from road-warrior Jamie Jensen, who sped along nearly 400,000 miles of highway in search of the perfect stretches of pavement
  • Insight into the great American road trip, as well as resources, history, and fun facts along the way
Hit the road, roll down the windows, and discover the soul of the country with Road Trip USA.
 

Praise

"Amusing, informative, well-written. Great photos, tons of info about places you'd probably never think to visit. Prices, phone numbers all at your finger tips, so you don't have to search the internet."

 

"I love this book, it has given me so many ideas about my travels after I retire. There are trips pre-planned and mapped out, wow, great for a newbie just starting to take Road Trips."

 

"This is my favorite kind of travel book - interesting drives, scenic wonders, bizarre attractions, historical tidbits and good places to eat. I have read it through its various sections at least twice, maybe three times! If you love traveling in the USA, whether on the road or from your armchair, I highly recommend this one!"

 

"This guide is essential for everybody who wants to experience the USA on the less driven roads."

 

"I bought this to prepare for a bike trip across the US. I have gotten some good info about off the beaten path roads, places to eat and stay, and just a general idea of what to expect as I ride across the country. Well written and informative."

