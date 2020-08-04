Road Trip USA (25th Anniversary Edition)

Quiz: Which Summer Road Trip is for You?
Summer is road trip season. Pack your bags, pick out your perfect playlist, and take this quiz to find out which summer road trip is calling your name.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
Unlike other modes of travel, road trips can satisfy both your wanderlust and the all-important need for COVID-related safety. Here are seven suggestions for safe road-tripping during COVID-19.
Route 66 is chock-full of sights—from kitsch Americana to stunning natural landscapes—that tempt photographers from all over. Here are 10 great Instaworthy spots.
For as long as Laura Martone can remember, she's been an ardent fan of road trips. While she appreciates the country's lesser-known highways and byways, perhaps her most inspiring trip took place on Interstate 40. Here are some of her favorite attractions she encountered along the way.
10 of the best road trips in the U.S., from California's Pacific Coast Highway to Vermont's Cheese Trail.
Learn a little history about Route 66, the quintessential road trip, and the best times to pack up the car and hit Mother Road stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles.