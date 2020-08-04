Road Trip USA (25th Anniversary Edition)

"Amusing, informative, well-written. Great photos, tons of info about places you'd probably never think to visit. Prices, phone numbers all at your finger tips, so you don't have to search the internet."

"I love this book, it has given me so many ideas about my travels after I retire. There are trips pre-planned and mapped out, wow, great for a newbie just starting to take Road Trips."

"This is my favorite kind of travel book - interesting drives, scenic wonders, bizarre attractions, historical tidbits and good places to eat. I have read it through its various sections at least twice, maybe three times! If you love traveling in the USA, whether on the road or from your armchair, I highly recommend this one!"

"This guide is essential for everybody who wants to experience the USA on the less driven roads."

"I bought this to prepare for a bike trip across the US. I have gotten some good info about off the beaten path roads, places to eat and stay, and just a general idea of what to expect as I ride across the country. Well written and informative."