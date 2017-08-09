Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Husband Hour
When a young widow’s reclusive life in a charming beach town is interrupted by a surprise visitor, she is forced to reckon with dark secrets about her family, her late husband, and the past she tried to leave behind.
Lauren Adelman and her high school sweetheart, Rory Kincaid, are a golden couple. They marry just out of college as Rory, a star hockey player, earns a spot in the NHL. Their future could not look brighter when Rory shocks everyone-Lauren most of all-by enlisting in the U.S. Army. When Rory dies in combat, Lauren is left devastated, alone, and under unbearable public scrutiny.
Seeking peace and solitude, Lauren retreats to her family’s old beach house on the Jersey Shore. But this summer she’s forced to share the house with her overbearing mother and competitive sister. Worse, a stranger making a documentary about Rory tracks her down and persuades her to give him just an hour to talk about her husband.
One hour with filmmaker Matt Brio turns into a summer of revelations, surprises, and upheaval. As the days grow shorter and her grief changes shape, Lauren begins to understand the past-and to welcome the future.
Seeking peace and solitude, Lauren retreats to her family’s old beach house on the Jersey Shore. But this summer she’s forced to share the house with her overbearing mother and competitive sister. Worse, a stranger making a documentary about Rory tracks her down and persuades her to give him just an hour to talk about her husband.
One hour with filmmaker Matt Brio turns into a summer of revelations, surprises, and upheaval. As the days grow shorter and her grief changes shape, Lauren begins to understand the past-and to welcome the future.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
Named one of 31 of the "Best New Books You Should Read This Spring" by Popsugar
One of Book Bub's Great Vacation Reads
One of Southern Living's "Best Beach Reads Perfect for Summer Vacation"
One of Coastal Living's "Best Books of Summer 2018"
"A touching story about love, grief, and healing...a testament to the strength of a woman's heart."—Bustle
"A story of young love, passion, grief and healing, The Husband Hour is a perfect addition to your bookshelf or beach bag."—The Sacramento Bee
"your official first beach read of the season."—Hello Giggles
"A satisfying journey to all the familiar places-beautiful young widow, romantic betrayal, supportive girl network-that leaves you happy-sad to see it end."—Family Circle
"Let the beach-reading recommendations commence. This month, we might have an early winner in The Husband Hour".—Entertainment Weekly
"a read perfect for sunny weather."—ABC News
"An irresistible must-read about dealing with our pasts, gaining strength from our struggles, and what it really takes to move on."—Popsugar
"The Husband Hour is a testament to strong women everywhere whose strength is often born out of sorrow and struggle. A must-read for book clubs."—Tanya Biank, author of Army Wives: The Unwritten Code of Military Marriage
"A tale of the complexities of sisterhood, love, and the secrets we keep-even from ourselves-The Husband Hour will grab you from the first sentence and hold you until the last. I absolutely could not put it down."—Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of Slightly South of Simple and The Secret to Southern Charm
"The Husband Hour is the first must-read of the summer!"—Fiona Davis, author of The Address and The Dollhouse
"Delving into complex issues of family, love and grief, this novel is ideal for those who believe our flaws are as significant as our strengths. A captivating read!"—Karma Brown, bestselling author of In this Moment
"A beautiful story of grief, healing, the power of forgiveness, and the enduring love of family."—Amy Poeppel, author of Small Admissions
Praise for The Forever Summer
"A captivating tale of family secrets and strong women."
--- People Magazine
"Soap-opera twists and turns are tempered with the believable goodness of the characters, the messiness of their journeys, and just a hint of unpredictability as events unfold....Engaging and not too fluffy, an excellent choice for summer vacation reading."
--- Kirkus Review
"Tuck this soap opera into your beach bag....A light take on life's big questions."
--- Good Housekeeping
"Just when Marin's engagement and career start unraveling, an at-home genetic test confuses things even more-and clues her in to a family she never knew she had."
--- Cosmopolitan