Summer Longing





Drawing upon her own reignited maternal instincts, Ruth invites her adult daughter, Olivia, to stay at the cottage while this mistaken delivery is sorted out. Both women spend time enjoying the art galleries, seafood restaurants, and sandy beaches that make Provincetown so special. But with each cape-side sunset, secrets and lies about the baby, the cottage, and Ruth’s decision to retire alone at the furthest point of the cape, begin to bubble to the surface. Will she ever get the peaceful holiday she paid for, or will Ruth’s retreat only bring her closer to home?





Set in a town famous for attracting quirky characters, this story explores the enduring pull of first love and the complicated but resilient bond between mothers and daughters.

