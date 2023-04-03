Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

What Happens in Vegas
What Happens in Vegas

by James Patterson

by Mark Seal

On Sale

Dec 4, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668630792

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—until now. James Patterson lifts the lid in a dazzling 24-hour journey through the heart of American excess.

If you’re a Vegas regular, this book will surprise you. If you’ve never been, James Patterson and Vanity Fair contributing editor Mark Seal’s deluxe, emotionally compelling, action-filled tour will take you behind the scenes of this dazzling city, scaling its heights and peering deep into its beating heart. 
 
Fueled by original interviews and in-depth reporting, 24 Hours in Vegas delivers an All-American, gold-star read. As the saying goes, once you get that desert sand in your shoes, it’s hard to kick it out.

