Description

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—until now. James Patterson lifts the lid in a dazzling 24-hour journey through the heart of American excess.



If you’re a Vegas regular, this book will surprise you. If you’ve never been, James Patterson and Vanity Fair contributing editor Mark Seal’s deluxe, emotionally compelling, action-filled tour will take you behind the scenes of this dazzling city, scaling its heights and peering deep into its beating heart.



Fueled by original interviews and in-depth reporting, 24 Hours in Vegas delivers an All-American, gold-star read. As the saying goes, once you get that desert sand in your shoes, it’s hard to kick it out.