Walk My Beat with Me
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Walk My Beat with Me

by James Patterson

by Matt Eversmann

With Chris Mooney

Little Brown and Company Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316406703

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: February 6th 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Law Enforcement

PAGE COUNT: 400

ebook
They risk their lives every day to protect and serve our homes, families and communities. Here are their most dramatic true stories, in their own unforgettable words.

From the police academy to the precinct, Walk My Beat with Me is a first-person tour through the days and nights of American policing. 

PROTECT
 
These men and women are our eyes. Our ears. Our protectors. Those who wear a badge, doing their best to help people.
 
SERVE
 
These officers serve their community. They serve their country. They’re in the business of saving lives—even at the risk of their own.
 
DEFEND
 
These patrol officers and K9 handlers, sheriffs and detectives, reveal what it’s really like to wear the uniform, to carry the weight of the responsibility they’ve been given. 
 
This is a calling. This is the job

What's Inside

Read More Read Less