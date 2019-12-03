Three Women Disappear

When a rich stockbroker is found dead, the police deem it a suicide. Until suspicious facts start to come up and point the finger at 3 women: his personal chef, his housekeeper, and his ex-wife. But all women have gone missing. Is it because they’re all guilty? Or is the truth even more shocking?









Bonus novel Come and Get Us

Miranda Cooper’s life takes a terrifying turn when an SUV deliberately runs her family off a desolate Arizona road. With her husband badly wounded, she must run for help alone as his cryptic parting words echo in her head: “Be careful who you trust.”