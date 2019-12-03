Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Three Women Disappear

Three Women Disappear

with bonus novel Come and Get Us

by

by

Three women all have a reason to hate a rich stockbroker and all three vanish from thin air when he is found dead. Is it because they’re all guilty? Or is the truth even more shocking?

When a rich stockbroker is found dead, the police deem it a suicide. Until suspicious facts start to come up and point the finger at 3 women: his personal chef, his housekeeper, and his ex-wife. But all women have gone missing. Is it because they’re all guilty? Or is the truth even more shocking?


Bonus novel Come and Get Us
Miranda Cooper’s life takes a terrifying turn when an SUV deliberately runs her family off a desolate Arizona road. With her husband badly wounded, she must run for help alone as his cryptic parting words echo in her head: “Be careful who you trust.”

Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: August 11th 2020

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781538752180

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Large Print

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews