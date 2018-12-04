Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Warning
Two roads lead to Mount Hope. None leads out. There’s no place to run in a community that’s been taken–and is being intentionally kept–off the grid.
A small southern town was evacuated after a freak power-plant accident. As the first anniversary of the mishap approaches, some residents are allowed to return past the national guard roadblocks.
Mount Hope natives Maggie and Jordan quickly discover that their hometown is not as it was before. Downed cellular networks fail to resume service. Animals savagely attack humans. And the damaged power plant, where Jordan’s father is an engineer, is under military lockdown.
As friends and family morph into terrifying strangers, the Maggie and Jordan increasingly turn to each other. Their determination to discover who–or what–has taken control of Mount Hope soon has them in the cross-hairs of a presence more sinister than any they could have imagined.
Edition: Unabridged
Disasterland
James Patterson’s newest young adult novel is a horrifying look at our dependence on technology–and what happens when we lose control.
After a nuclear explosion forces the evacuation of his town, Jordan and his family are finally able to return after nearly a year. He hopes to pick up the pieces of his life…but something strange is happening. The entire town is cut off from the internet and TV. Animals are viciously attacking humans. Mysterious people appear out of nowhere. And most alarmingly, the military presence has cordoned off the roads, and no one is allowed to come in–or leave.
And something is wrong with Jordan. He’s faster, stronger than he ever was before the car accident that occurred during the meltdown. He’s changed. And as recovered as their town seems to be, there’s an electric undercurrent of fear. Something is happening, even if the military says everything is fine. And Jordan, along with his best friend, Maggie, must discover what really happened during the reactor explosion… before it’s too late.
