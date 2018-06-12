The Store doesn’t just want your money–it wants your soul.





Jacob and Megan Brandeis have gotten jobs with the mega-successful, ultra-secretive Store. Seems perfect. Seems safe. But their lives are about to become anything but perfect, anything but safe.Especially since Jacob and Megan have a dark secret of their own. They’re writing a book that will expose the Store–a forbidden book, a dangerous book.And if the Store finds out, there’s only one thing Jacob, Megan and their kids can do–run for their bloody lives. Which is probably impossible, because–