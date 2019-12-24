Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The President Is Missing
A Novel
#1 New York Times Bestseller
#1 USA Today Bestseller
#1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller
#1 Indie Bestseller
“President Duncan for a second term!” –-USA Today
“This book’s a big one.” —New York Times
“Towers above most political thrillers.” —Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
“The plotting is immaculate . . . the writing is taut.” –-Sunday Times (London)
“Ambitious and wildly readable.” —New York Times Book Review
The President Is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes not just Pennsylvania Avenue and Wall Street, but all of America. Uncertainty and fear grip the nation. There are whispers of cyberterror and espionage and a traitor in the Cabinet. Even the President himself becomes a suspect, and then he disappears from public view . . .
Set over the course of three days, The President Is Missing sheds a stunning light upon the inner workings and vulnerabilities of our nation. Filled with information that only a former Commander-in-Chief could know, this is the most authentic, terrifying novel to come along in many years.
Edition: Abridged
