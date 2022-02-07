The Paris Detective
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Paris Detective

by James Patterson

by Richard DiLallo

Read by Jean Brassard

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781668611203

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
The most revered detective in Paris puts his skills to the test in three thrilling cases from the creator of Alex Cross and Detective Michael Bennett.

French Kiss: Very handsome and charming French detective Luc Moncrief joined the NYPD for a fresh start—but someone wants to make his first big case his last. Welcome to New York.

The Christmas Mystery: In the heart of the holiday season, priceless paintings have vanished from a Park Avenue murder scene. Now, dashing French detective Luc Moncrief must become a quick study in the art of the steal—before a coldblooded killer paints the town red. Merry Christmas, Detective.

French Twist: Gorgeous women are dropping dead at upscale department stores in New York City. Detective Luc Moncrief and Detective Katherine Burke are close to solving the mystery, but looks can be deceiving . . . .

What's Inside

Read More Read Less