The Lost
The Lost

by James Patterson

by Emily Raymond

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
Nov 25, 2014

384 Pages

9780316242660

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

Description

Whit and Wisty explore the nature of power in James Patterson’s final, explosive conclusion to the bestselling Witch & Wizard saga.

Whit and Wisty Allgood have fought and defeated their world’s most pernicious threats: the evil dictator, The One Who Is The One, as well as his wicked father and son. But just as the heroic witch and wizard start to settle into their new roles in governance, a deadly crime wave grips their city, with all signs pointing to a magical mastermind every bit as powerful and heartless as The One.

Now the siblings find themselves persecuted as the city turns against all those who possess magic. They’re questioning everything, including each other and their abilities. Can they confront the citizens’ growing hostility and their own doubts in time to face the new enemy barreling toward their gates?

Witch & Wizard