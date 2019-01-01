Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Black Book
The “thrilling” #1 New York Times and USA Today bestseller (Karin Slaughter): when three bodies are found in a Chicago bedroom, a black book goes missing . . . and the city has never been more dangerous.
Billy Harney was born to be a cop. As the son of Chicago’s chief of detectives with a twin sister on the force, Billy plays it by the book. Teaming up with his adrenaline-junkie partner, Detective Kate Fenton, there’s nothing he wouldn’t sacrifice for his job. Enter Amy Lentini, a hard-charging assistant attorney hell-bent on making a name for herself who suspects Billy isn’t the cop he claims to be. They’re about to be linked by more than their careers.
A horrifying murder leads investigators to an unexpected address-an exclusive brothel that caters to Chicago’s most powerful citizens. There’s plenty of incriminating evidence on the scene, but what matters most is what’s missing: the madam’s black book. Now with shock waves rippling through the city’s elite, everyone’s desperate to find it.
As Chicago’s elite scramble to get their hands on the elusive black book, no one’s motives can be trusted. An ingenious, inventive thriller about power, corruption, and the secrets that can destroy a city, The Black Book is James Patterson at his page-turning best.
Praise
Praise for THE BLACK BOOK:
"Brilliantly twisty...Many readers will agree with Patterson that this is the 'best book [he's] written in 25 years.'"—Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)
"The mystery is authentic, the lead-up genuinely suspenseful, and the leading characters and situations more memorable than Patterson's managed in quite a while."—Kirkus
"It's almost as thrilling to see a writer like James Patterson at the top of his game as it is to read THE BLACK BOOK--a total page-turner that will keep you guessing from start to terrifying finish."—Karin Slaughter
"THE BLACK BOOK has more twists than a Formula One race, and the pace is just as fast. Deeply rooted characters, a touch of humor, and a climax nobody can see coming--it's vintage Patterson."—Brad Taylor