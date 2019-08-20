Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Angel Experiment
A Maximum Ride Novel
The #1 New York Times bestseller that begins the epic Maximum Ride series is now available at an incredible low price for a limited time only!Read More
Fourteen-year-old Maximum Ride, better known as Max, knows what it’s like to soar above the world. She and all the members of the “Flock”–Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman and Angel–are just like ordinary kids. Except for the fact that they have wings and can fly.
It may seem like a dream come true to some, but their lives can morph into a living nightmare at any time–like when Angel, the youngest member of the Flock is kidnapped and taken back to the School where she and the others were genetically engineered by sinister scientists. Her friends desperately attempt to save Angel, but they soon find themselves in yet another nightmare when the School sends wolf-human hybrids to find them–dead or alive. Along the way, Max discovers that her purpose in being created is to save the world–but can she?
Edition: Special Edition
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Raves for the MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer 2007 Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
Praise for The Angel Experiment*#1 NYT bestseller
*Publishers Weekly bestseller
*An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
*An ALA/VOYa "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
*A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
"Nonstop action carries this page-turner brilliantly from start to finish."—Kirkus Reviews
"Book of the week."—The London Times
"Ready-made for a movie script."—The Toronto Sun
"Think wings...big wings."—The Chicago Tribune