The Angel Experiment





It may seem like a dream come true to some, but their lives can morph into a living nightmare at any time–like when Angel, the youngest member of the Flock is kidnapped and taken back to the School where she and the others were genetically engineered by sinister scientists. Her friends desperately attempt to save Angel, but they soon find themselves in yet another nightmare when the School sends wolf-human hybrids to find them–dead or alive. Along the way, Max discovers that her purpose in being created is to save the world–but can she?



Fourteen-year-old Maximum Ride, better known as Max, knows what it’s like to soar above the world. She and all the members of the “Flock”–Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman and Angel–are just like ordinary kids. Except for the fact that they have wings and can fly.