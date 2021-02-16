The 19th Christmas
The 19th Christmas

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549110535

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: September 28th 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

In this #1 New York Times bestseller, the Women’s Murder Club gets ready for a quiet Christmas — until a mysterious killer decides to terrorize the city.

As the holidays approach, Detective Lindsay Boxer and her friends in the Women’s Murder Club have much to celebrate. Crime is down. The medical examiner’s office is quiet. Even the courts are showing some Christmas spirit. And the news cycle is so slow that journalist Cindy Thomas is on assignment to tell a story about the true meaning of the season for San Francisco.

Then a fearsome criminal known only as “Loman” seizes control of the headlines. Solving crimes never happens on schedule, but as this criminal mastermind unleashes credible threats by the hour, the month of December is upended for the Women’s Murder Club. Avoiding tragedy is the only holiday miracle they seek.

