Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Target: Alex Cross

Target: Alex Cross

by

Read by


A killer elite–six assassins–are on the loose. So is Alex Cross.

A leader has fallen, and Alex Cross joins the procession of mourners from Capitol Hill to the White House. Then a sniper’s bullet strikes a target in the heart of DC. Alex Cross’s wife, Bree Stone, newly elevated chief of DC detectives must solve the case or lose her position. The Secret Service and the FBI deploy as well in the race to find the shooter. Alex is tasked by the new President to lead an investigation unprecedented in scale and scope. But is the sniper’s strike only the beginning of a larger attack on the nation?
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $25 / $32.5 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549194856

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Abridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Discover the Entire Alex Cross Series

Alex Cross

Meet The Author: James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

Discover More

Author Articles

Read More