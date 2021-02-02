Private Rogue

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Now, tell us what you like to read.
Request Desk/Exam Copy
by James Patterson
by Adam Hamdy
Buy Now:
Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549112256
ON SALE: July 11th 2023
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.