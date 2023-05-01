Go to Hachette Book Group home
Private: Missing Persons
Contributors
By Adam Hamdy
In New York, a mother is forced to flee with her two young children.
A wealthy businessman approaches Jack Morgan, head of Private – the world's largest investigation agency – with a desperate plea to track down his daughter and grandchildren, who have disappeared without a trace.
What at first seems to be a simple missing persons case soon escalates into something much more deadly, when Jack discovers the daughter is being pursued by highly trained operatives.
As Jack uncovers more of the woman's backstory, the trail leads towards Afghanistan – where Jack's career as a US Marine ended in catastrophe . . .
Jack will need to face the trauma of his past to save a family's future.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 30, 2024
- Page Count
- 480 pages
- Publisher
- Grand Central Publishing
- ISBN-13
- 9781538766484
