Miracle at St. Andrews
A Novel
The Miracle series continues with a pilgrimage to the mythical greens at St. Andrews.
If golf novels had a leaderboard, Miracle at St. Andrews would be at the top.
Though nobody has ever identified a single secret–no universally accepted truth–to the sport, every real player searches for one. Travis McKinley is one such seeker. A former professional golfer who feels like he’s an amateur at the rest of life, he makes a pilgrimage to the mythical greens at St. Andrews. On the course where golf was born, every link, hole, fairway–even the gorse–feels like sacred ground. Ground that can help an ordinary player, an ordinary man, achieve a higher plane.
Edition: Unabridged
