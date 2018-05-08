Detective Harriet Blue returns in her biggest thriller yet in the instant New York Times bestseller. With her life on the life, Harriet has to to do unspeakable things and making her a very good cop… gone very bad.





In the space of a week, she has committed theft and fraud, resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer, and is considered a dangerous fugitive from the law.It’s all because of one man, Regan Banks. He viciously killed the only person in the world who matters to Harriet-and he plans to kill her next.As she recklessly speeds toward the dark side — and finally crosses it — Harriet won’t stop until Regan pays for the many lives he has taken.