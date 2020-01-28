Hush
Hush

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781549104770

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: March 23rd 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Top cop, devoted sister, and now Inmate 3329: even prison bars won’t stop Harriet Blue from seeking justice for the murder of her brother.

Prison is a dangerous place for a former cop — as Harriet Blue is learning on a daily basis.

So, following a fight for her life and a prison-wide lockdown, the last person she wants to see is Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Woods. The man who put her inside.

But Woods is not there to gloat. His daughter Tonya and her two-year-old child have gone missing.

He’s ready to offer Harriet a deal: find his family to buy her freedom . . .

Harriet Blue