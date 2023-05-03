Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Holmes, Miss Marple & Poe Investigations

Holmes, Miss Marple & Poe Investigations Open the full-size image

Contributors

By James Patterson

By Brian Sitts

Formats and Prices

Price

$14.99

Price

$19.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  4. Trade Paperback (Large Print) $32.00 $40.00 CAD
  5. Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $45.00 $57.00 CAD

Also available from:

Holmes Marple Poe Investigations is New York’s newest agency, and its best, breaking cases no one else can touch. The three detectives keep their identities secret, and NYPD’s Det. Helene Grey is on a mission to unmask them—no matter who gets killed along the way.

In New York City, three intriguing, smart, and stylish private investigators open Holmes, Marple & Poe Investigations. Who are these detectives with famous names and mysterious, untraceable pasts?   
 
Brendan Holmes – A keen, science-minded sleuth with an even keener sense of smell. 
 
Margaret Marple – A charming snoop who works best undercover. 
 
Auguste Poe – A weapons expert with a weakness for muscle cars and beautiful women. 
 
The agency’s daring methodology and headline-making solves attract the attention of NYPD Detective Helene Grey. Her solo investigation into her three unknowable competitors rivals the best mysteries of Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Edgar Allan Poe.  

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 8, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown and Company
ISBN-13
9780316405294

You May Also Like

Run, Rose, Run
Run, Rose, Run $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Once a Thief
Once a Thief $17.99 $22.99 CAD
Beat the Devils
Beat the Devils $17.99 $22.99 CAD
3 Days to Live
3 Days to Live $17.99 $22.99 CAD
Triple Cross
Triple Cross $29.00 $37.00 CAD

James Patterson

About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

Learn more about this author

Brian Sitts

About the Author

Learn more about this author