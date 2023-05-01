Go to Hachette Book Group home
Holmes, Miss Marple & Poe Investigations
Contributors
By Brian Sitts
In New York City, three intriguing, smart, and stylish private investigators open Holmes, Marple & Poe Investigations. Who are these detectives with famous names and mysterious, untraceable pasts?
Brendan Holmes – A keen, science-minded sleuth with an even keener sense of smell.
Margaret Marple – A charming snoop who works best undercover.
Auguste Poe – A weapons expert with a weakness for muscle cars and beautiful women.
The agency’s daring methodology and headline-making solves attract the attention of NYPD Detective Helene Grey. Her solo investigation into her three unknowable competitors rivals the best mysteries of Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Edgar Allan Poe.
- On Sale
- Jan 8, 2024
- Page Count
- 352 pages
- Publisher
- Little, Brown and Company
- ISBN-13
- 9780316405195
