Filthy Rich
A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy: The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein
Soon to be a Netflix documentary series. Get the full shocking story about billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in this #1 New York Times bestselling and definitive book, now updated with the latest headline-making news and new photos.Read More
Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins into the New York City and Palm Beach elite. A college dropout with an instinct for numbers — and for people — Epstein amassed his wealth through a combination of access and skill. But even after he had it all, Epstein wanted more. That unceasing desire — and especially a taste for underage girls –resulted in sexual-abuse charges, to which he pleaded guilty and received a shockingly lenient sentence.
Included here are police interviews with girls who have alleged sexual abuse by Epstein, details of the investigation against him, and a new introduction with up-to-the-minute developments on the case, including Epstein’s death by suicide.
An explosive true story from the world’s most popular thriller writer, FILTHY RICH is a riveting tale of wealth, power, and the easy price of justice for America’s wealthiest citizens.
Audiobook CD
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades."—Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."—Jeffrey Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."—Ian Rankin