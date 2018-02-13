Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty

by

by

Read by

The Instant #1 Bestseller

What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women? Determined to clear his name, no matter the cost to her career, Detective Harriet Blue accepts a risky reassignment to a remote town where a diary found on the roadside reveals a murderous plan. And the first killing, shortly after her arrival, suggests that the clock is already ticking. Meanwhile, back in the city, a young woman holds the key to crack Harriet’s brother’s case wide open. If only she could escape the madmen holding her hostage.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Women Sleuths

On Sale: January 29th 2019

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549171413

Harriet Blue